Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan central player in region & beyond

8 July 2019 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the central player in the region and beyond, former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

“I was the first foreign minister who visited Azerbaijan in February 1992,” he said. ‘It has always been a great honor for me to be here. Today, Azerbaijan is the central player in the region and beyond. This is all a result of the efforts of the country’s diplomatic service, which deserves great attention.”

The former foreign minister further noted that very important events will take place in Azerbaijan this year, including the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan and Turkey are setting an example of fraternity and cooperation, the former foreign minister said.

“The two countries have jointly implemented such important energy and transport projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP,” he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile operating system market
ICT 10:56
Ex-speaker of Turkish Parliament may become assistant to the head of state
Turkey 10:52
Azerbaijan’s biggest producer of fruit juices eyes to increase exports
Economy 10:49
Azerbaijani insurance company increases assets
Economy 10:46
Mammadyarov: we still need to reinforce our independence
Society 10:44
Latest
Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Turkmenistan participates in EU’s Rule of Law Platform regional project
Turkmenistan 11:14
German export engine revs up in May, but second quarter still looks weak
World 11:07
General Electric, Grupo Cobra to modernize HPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile operating system market
ICT 10:56
Ex-speaker of Turkish Parliament may become assistant to the head of state
Turkey 10:52
Iran to integrate military banks into Sepah Bank
Iran 10:50
Azerbaijan’s biggest producer of fruit juices eyes to increase exports
Economy 10:49
Iran seeks to improve production in maritime industry
Iran 10:47