With Azercell’s ‘Kabinetim application managing your number is more convenient now

9 July 2019 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The extended range of products, services and solutions offered by the supporter and initiator of progressive ideas – Azercell Telecom, have contributed to strengthening its position as the leader of the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan.

Expanding its digital solutions in the new era of connectivity, the company has launched its own mobile application. Supporting iOS and Android operating systems, multifunctional “Kabinetim” app can be downloaded free of charge from App Store or Play Store by adding keyword Azercell/Kabinetim.

The application provides users with the opportunity to control the number, top up and track balance, activate Internet packages, as well as roaming internet packages, change tariff package and other functions.

Supporting Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, “Kabinetim” app has been designed to provide the best customer experience for its users.

Aiming to simplify lives through modern technologies and business solutions, Azercell makes latest innovations of the digital world more accessible now.

Download and enjoy the convenience of Azercell’s “Kabinetim” application!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

