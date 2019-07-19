Azerbaijan’s economically active population exceeds 5 million people

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

According to statistics, as of July 1, 2019, the economically active population of Azerbaijan consisted of 5,167,900 people, some 4,915,200 of whom were employed, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

As reported, compared to July 1, 2018, an increase was observed in the number of both the economically active and working population.

During the reporting period of 2018, the number of economically active persons amounted to 5,108,900 people, some 4,856,500 of which were employed.

As of June 1, 2019, the number of persons working for hire amounted to 1,590,700 people, including 898,000 people employed in the public sector of the economy and 692,700 people working in the private sector. Out of them, 35,000 people were employed in the oil sector, and 1,555,700 in the non-oil sector.

The number of unemployed registered with employment service agencies until July 1 increased by 19,200 people compared to the same period last year, reaching 55,800 people. Of these, 34.6 percent are women. The average size of unemployment insurance benefit was 221.2 manats (287.2 manats last year).

After Baku, the highest numbers of unemployed citizens were registered in the city of Sumgayit, as well as in Absheron, Shamkir and Salyan districts.

