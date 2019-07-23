Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach EYOF Baku 2019 finals

23 July 2019 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the finals on the last day of wrestling competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

Azerbaijan is being represented in all seven weight categories.

Member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team Elmir Aliyev (in the weight category up to 51 kilograms) reached the finals by gaining a victory over Norwegian Christopher Andersen (8:0) in 1/8 finals and Georgian athlete Nukri Benidzeni (6:1) in the semifinals.

To reach the finals Kanan Heybatov (weight category up to 51 kilograms) gained a victory over Ukrainian athlete Ivan Terzi (12:2), Finnish athlete Niko Hivone (10:0).

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasay Hasanli (weight category up to 65 kilograms), female wrestlers Nigar Mirzazade (weight category up to 65 kilograms) and Elnur Mammadov (weight category up to 53 kilograms) continue to compete in the semi-finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

