Romanian coach talks athlete performances at EYOF Baku 2019

24 July 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Fakhri Vakilov, Jani Babaeva - Trend:

My athletes did everything right and I really liked their performance, coach of the Romanian team Carnel Burduhosu told Trend after performance of his athletes at gymnastics competitions at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“The festival this year exceeded my expectations. I love Azerbaijan. It is actually my second visit to Baku, I visited the country last year as well,” he said.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

