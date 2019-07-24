British swimmers win at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Athletes from the UK won the mixed relay 4×100 meters freestyle (3 minutes 32.48 seconds) in the swimming competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) held at the Baku Aquatics Palace, Trend reports.

Russian athletes, whose result in the final was 3 minutes 34.62 seconds, took second place, while the German swimmers came third with a result of 3 minutes 36.12 seconds. They were followed in the ranking by athletes from Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium and Turkey in their respective ranks.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming are competing for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.

