Russian coach: EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions organized perfectly

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The artistic gymnastics competitions have been organized perfectly in Baku, Olga Petrovicheva, coach of the Russian national artistic gymnastics team, told Trend on July 24.

"The National Gymnastics Arena is wonderful,” she said. “I have been to Baku before and every time I am delighted."

"The gymnasts were nervous while performing the balance beam exercises,” Petrovicheva added. “Viktoria Listunova performed very well and helped the team. Yana Vorona performed well in vault exercises.”

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

