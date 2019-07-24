Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 backstroke, freestyle swimming competitions named

24 July 2019 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Winners in the 200m Backstroke Women and 100m Freestyle Men competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were named in the Baku Aquatics Center, Trend reports.

Among women, Russian swimmer Evgenia Chikunova ranked first, French swimmer Justine Delmas ranked second while Irish swimmer Molly Mayne ranked third.

Among men, Romanian swimmer David Popovich grabbed gold, UK’s swimmer Jacob Whittle won a silver medal, while Danish swimmer Rasmus Nickelsen won a bronze medal.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

