Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)

25 July 2019 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners of the individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

Ukrainian athlete Ilia Kovtun (82.000 points) won the gold medal in individual all-around competitions, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak (81.100 points) won the silver medal, while Russian athlete Mukhammadzhon Yakubov (80.550 points) won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli ranked 19th scoring 75.500 points.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

