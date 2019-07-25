EYOF Baku 2019: Only positive impressions from festival - Russian gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian gymnast Ivan Kulyak, who won the silver medal of gymnastics competitions in individual all-around events at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), is pleased with the result of his performance, Trend reports.

“I made a mistake when I performed an exercise on a horse and a free exercise. I did not earn enough points to win the gold medal because of that, but overall I am satisfied with the result. I have only positive impressions from the festival, it is well-organized. One feels comfortable here, like at home. Good conditions have been created for preparing for the competitions, and there was time for training and rest. I liked the gymnastics arena hall in Baku, it has good projectiles, everything is great," the Russian gymnast said.

The finals of men's and women's individual all-around events are held at the National Gymnastics Arena on July 25 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

Competitions in men's and women's gymnastics as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

