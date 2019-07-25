AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 25.
The new edition includes articles: SOCAR launches first petrol station in Austria; Azercosmos almost doubles revenues; Shahdag resort in top-5 most popular tourist destinations; Gabala International Music Festival comes back, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
