AZERNEWS releases another print issue

25 July 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 25.

The new edition includes articles: SOCAR launches first petrol station in Austria; Azercosmos almost doubles revenues; Shahdag resort in top-5 most popular tourist destinations; Gabala International Music Festival comes back, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 23 July 16:58
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 18 July 14:19
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 16 July 13:01
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11 July 13:54
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 9 July 14:15
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 25 June 15:59
Latest
Alternative energy source to be constructed in energy-deficient region of Kazakhstan
Economy 17:30
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Israel in agrarian sector
Economy 17:07
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52