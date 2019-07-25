Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)

25 July 2019 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners of individual all-around gymnastics competitions among women were named at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova grabbed gold, UK’s gymnast Ondine Achampong – silver, while Russian athlete Yana Vorona - bronze.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09
EYOF Baku 2019: Only positive impressions from festival - Russian gymnast
Society 17:47
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi
Politics 17:46
Azerbaijani swimmers competing to grab medals as part of EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 17:41
Latest
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"
World 18:54
Total liabilities of Georgian banks increase
Economy 18:49
Russian company talks measures of online trade development in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09
Georgia to build enterprise for production of biodegradable packages
Economy 18:08