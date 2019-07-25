Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners of individual all-around gymnastics competitions among women were named at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova grabbed gold, UK’s gymnast Ondine Achampong – silver, while Russian athlete Yana Vorona - bronze.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

