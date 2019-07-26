Fourth day of artistic gymnastics competitions kick off as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

26 July 2019 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The fourth day of the artistic gymnastics competitions kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

The finals on certain types of gymnastic exercises will be held on July 26. The winners and prize-winners in floor exercises, pommel horse exercises and gymnastic rings exercises among men will be named.

The winners in the vault exercises and uneven bars exercises among women will be named.

Azerbaijani athlete Samad Mammadli will compete in two finals, namely, floor exercises and pommel horse exercises.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

