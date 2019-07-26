Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 floor exercises (PHOTO)

26 July 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners in floor exercises of the artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi ranked first (14.300 points), another Ukrainian gymnast Ilia Kovtun ranked second (14.000 points), while Russian gymnast Ivan Kulyak ranked third (13.966 points).

Azerbaijani athlete Samad Mammadli ranked sixth having scored 13.733 points.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:08
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan’s Premium Bank significantly increases assets
Economy 15:39
Azerbaijani MFA: Azerbaijan retains right to respond appropriately to such provocations by Armenia
Politics 15:37
Fourth day of artistic gymnastics competitions kick off as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 15:25
Latest
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Indonesian volcano erupts near third-biggest city
Other News 16:12
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in countering terrorist activities
Turkmenistan 16:08
Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:08
Turkey eyes to increase tourism revenues - ministry
Economy 16:05
Iran exports 150 tons of eggs to Iraq daily
Economy 16:04
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
Other News 15:41
Azerbaijan’s Premium Bank significantly increases assets
Economy 15:39