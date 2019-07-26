Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in pommel horse exercises at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli ranked second in pommel horse exercises among men as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani athlete won a silver medal scoring 13.600 points.

Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi (13.900 points) grabbed gold, while other Ukrainian athlete Vladimir Kostyuk (13.533 points) grabbed bronze.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

