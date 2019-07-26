Winners in rings and uneven bars exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

26 July 2019 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners in ring exercises among men and uneven bars exercises among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on July 26.

Among men, Russian Muhammadjon Yakubov (13.500 points) won the gold medal, Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi (13.466 points) - a silver medal, while Russian athlete Ivan Kulyak (13.333 points) – a bronze medal in rings exercises.

Among women, Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova (14.300 points) ranked first, other Russian gymnast Irina Komnova (13.733 points) ranked second, while Romanian athlete Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu ranked third (13.366 points) in uneven bars exercises.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions were held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

