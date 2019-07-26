Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at EYOF Baku 2019

26 July 2019 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

An Azerbaijani judoka won the bronze medal of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) beat Israel’s representative Iftach Badash in match for the bronze medal. Earlier, as part of consolatory meetings, Imamverdiyev defeated Sweden’s Karl Baat, and then the representative of Slovakia Ret Samuel. Ukraine’s Timur Valiev also won the bronze.

The winner in this weight category was Georgia’s Akaki Japaridze, who defeated France’s Arnaud Aregba in the decisive meeting.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes
Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China
Tourism 17:40
Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued
Society 17:38
Winners in rings and uneven bars exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:33
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in pommel horse exercises at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:30
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to develop new models of baking equipment
Economy 17:22
Latest
Germany's Merkel invites UK's Johnson to visit Berlin
Other News 17:45
Turkmenistan increases export of fruits and vegetables
Economy 17:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes
Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China
Tourism 17:40
Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued
Society 17:38
Winners in rings and uneven bars exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:33
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in pommel horse exercises at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:30
In 2019, 94 enterprises of Uzbekistan switch to coal
Oil&Gas 17:28
Budget revenue plan exceeded in Kazakhstan
Finance 17:25