Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

An Azerbaijani judoka won the bronze medal of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) beat Israel’s representative Iftach Badash in match for the bronze medal. Earlier, as part of consolatory meetings, Imamverdiyev defeated Sweden’s Karl Baat, and then the representative of Slovakia Ret Samuel. Ukraine’s Timur Valiev also won the bronze.

The winner in this weight category was Georgia’s Akaki Japaridze, who defeated France’s Arnaud Aregba in the decisive meeting.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

