Final day of artistic gymnastics competitions kick off as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

27 July 2019 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final day of the artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on July 27.

The finals will be held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today. The winners among men in the vault, parallel bars and crossbar exercises will be named.

The winners among women in balance beam and floor exercises will be named.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 are being held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. He won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EOC VP: EYOF Baku 2019 to take worthy place in history of youth sports competitions
Politics 12:29
Minister: Azerbaijan holds EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 12:13
Final day of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:37
Russian volleyball team reaches finals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 26 July 20:47
EYOF Baku 2019: Gymnastics arena hall in Baku very comfortable - Russian gymnast
Society 26 July 19:42
Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 26 July 17:55
Latest
Over 1 million tons of cargo discharged in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port
Economy 15:06
Belarussian company to supply grain harvesting machines to Uzbekistan
Economy 15:03
Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)
Economy 14:53
India cuts tax rate on electric vehicles to boost uptake
Other News 14:53
Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Russia, Uzbekistan to take part in Int'l Army Games-2019
Politics 14:51
Azerbaijani basketball team defeats Croatian team at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 14:49
Number of subscribers of Georgia's JSC Telasi increases
Economy 14:14
Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral
Other News 14:05
Azerbaijani Central Bank stresses mitigation of monetary situation
Business 14:00