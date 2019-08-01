Azerbaijan Railways CJSC appoints new press secretary

1 August 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

Organizational issues, along with the other current issues, were discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports.

Through structural and personnel reforms, the company’s department of public relations was abolished and a press secretariat was formed instead.

Natavan Bayramova was appointed head of the press secretary by the relevant order of the chairman of the company Javid Gurbanov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
99% of welding completed along TAP's onshore route
Oil&Gas 09:52
Agency for Agrarian Services talks spread of anthrax among cattle in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 1
Business 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani biscuit factory to increase production of flour products
Economy 09:39
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to produce new types of dairy products
Economy 09:39
Latest
99% of welding completed along TAP's onshore route
Oil&Gas 09:52
Agency for Agrarian Services talks spread of anthrax among cattle in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 1
Business 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani biscuit factory to increase production of flour products
Economy 09:39
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to produce new types of dairy products
Economy 09:39
South Korea warns removing Japan's white list would affect security cooperation
Other News 09:39
Turkmenistan increases export of fruits and vegetables
Economy 09:15
Iran, Georgia sign MoU in transportation sphere
Iran 09:09