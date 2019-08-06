AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 6, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The new edition includes articles: TAP ready by almost 90 pct; Cancellation of visa regime with Turkey to boost freight traffic; State Grain Fund sets up cooperation with Japanese companies; National wrestler becomes world champion, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

