AZERNEWS releases another print issue

6 August 2019 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 6, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The new edition includes articles: TAP ready by almost 90 pct; Cancellation of visa regime with Turkey to boost freight traffic; State Grain Fund sets up cooperation with Japanese companies; National wrestler becomes world champion, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 17:14
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:09
Import substitution ensures competitiveness of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani government eyes to increase export of non-oil products, import substitution
Business 16:59
Azerbaijan’s FIMSA joins Basel Consultative Group
Economy 15:48
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian current leadership misleading its people
Politics 15:39
Latest
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 17:15
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 17:14
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:09
Import substitution ensures competitiveness of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani government eyes to increase export of non-oil products, import substitution
Business 16:59
Uzbek Tax Committee publishes list of major taxpayers
Economy 16:50
Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'
US 16:50
Kazakh region to use new technologies for attracting tourists
Tourism 16:42
Iran to commission 40 large-scale gas projects
Oil&Gas 16:36