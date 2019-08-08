Command & Staff Exercises begin in Army Corps, formations of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

8 August 2019 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Command and Staff Exercises began in Army Corps and formations of the Azerbaijan Army according to the combat training plan for 2019, in order to organize the combat coordination of command and control bodies and headquarters, as well as to clarify and verify the combat use of various elements of the operational and combat order, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises are held on maps and on the terrain with the widespread use of simulators and military equipment, as well as in simulation centers using advanced information technologies.

During the exercises, particular attention is paid to issues of sustainable management, comprehensive support of operations, as well as the interoperability of all participating command and control bodies.

Theoretical assessments of the activities of troops such as the withdrawal and occupation of frontiers, as well as concentration areas, regrouping, loading of military and other equipment on rail transport and other issues are checked in practice by specially designated units.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran, Russia to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf
Iran 30 July 09:48
Azerbaijani army holds exercises at combined-arms range (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Politics 19 June 17:50
Exercises of rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army held (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Society 19 June 17:07
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish servicemen after "Indestructible Brotherhood-2019" Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 16:30
Open Doors Day to be held in Azerbaijan's military units
Society 14 June 14:24
Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises
Politics 24 May 20:56
Latest
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes warns businesses of serious sanctions for non-provision of checks
Finance 15:46
Kazakh entrepreneurs to study expertise of Israel partners
Economy 15:44
Earthquake causes panic among population in Turkey’s Izmir
Turkey 15:42
Japan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning
Other News 15:31
Deceased Kyrgyz commando shot with sniper rifle
Kyrgyzstan 15:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:25
Banking Corporate Governance Standards approved in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:24
New skirmish with security forces at headquarters of Kyrgyz ex-president
Kyrgyzstan 15:21
Kazakh company discovers several new copper deposits
Economy 15:19