Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani snipers have obtained an opportunity to compete in the semifinals at the "Sniper Frontier" competition within the "International Army Games-2019", which is being held in Brest, Belarus, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the results of the draw, the Azerbaijani team will be the fourth team in a row which will compete in the semifinals.

While preparing for the next stage, the teams underwent rifle sighting and firing training to achieve accuracy in shooting, the ministry said.

