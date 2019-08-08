Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)

8 August 2019 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani snipers have obtained an opportunity to compete in the semifinals at the "Sniper Frontier" competition within the "International Army Games-2019", which is being held in Brest, Belarus, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the results of the draw, the Azerbaijani team will be the fourth team in a row which will compete in the semifinals.

While preparing for the next stage, the teams underwent rifle sighting and firing training to achieve accuracy in shooting, the ministry said.

