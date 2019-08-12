Azerbaijan celebrating Eid al-Adha

12 August 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, Trend reports on Aug. 12.

Eid al-Adha honors the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. Ibrahim dreamed that Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son to test his faith. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, during Eid al-Adha, an animal is sacrificed and shared with the poor and needy, relatives, friends and neighbors.

In Azerbaijan, Eid al-Adha is marked on Aug. 12-13.

