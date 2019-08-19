Azerbaijan commences repair works on Baku-Guba-state border with Russia highway

19 August 2019 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Road fences which have become unusable due to traffic accidents are being repaired in order to ensure the safe movement of cars on the 10-33 kilometer of the Baku – Guba – state border with Russia highway, Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency told Trend.

Drivers are advised to be careful to comply with the requirements of temporary road signs and traffic rules when driving along this stretch of road.

