V Children’s Paralympic Games held with support of Azercell (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

The V Children’s Paralympic Games supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, representation of UNICEF in Azerbaijan, BP and Toyota companies, as well as organized by Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee took place in the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, on November 14.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC Vahid Mursaliyev identified the Paralympic Games as an unconditional victory of will, determination, self-confidence and wished success to all participants.

Along with our local athletes, sportsmen from Republic of Georgia also participated at the games. Overall, 180 Paralympians competed in seven sports. The winners were awarded with cups, medals and diplomas.

It should be emphasized that for the first time in international practice, Children’s Paralympic Committee was established under Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee in 2013. The core purpose of the committee's operation is to prepare reserve sportsmen and support disabled children’s integration to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation. Aiming to make a contribution to this important initiative, the implementer of a numerous social projects - “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been supporting the operation of the committee since 2014.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news