Monument to Azerbaijan’s National Hero Albert Agarunov opens in Baku (PHOTO)

15 November 2019 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Baku has hosted the official opening of the monument to Azerbaijan’s National Hero Albert Agarunov, Trend reports Nov. 15.

Head of the Department for Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, Professor Etibar Najafov; Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev; Head of the Narimanov District Executive Power Abdin Farzaliyev; Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli; Chairman of the Mountain Jews Religious Community in Azerbaijan Milikh Evdayev; brother of National Hero Rantik Agarunov; MPs and others attended the opening ceremony of the monument in the Narimanov district of Baku.

The monument was erected on the street in Baku, which was named after Albert Agarunov.

The author of the composition is famous sculptor, Azerbaijani People’s Artist Omar Eldarov.

Albert Agarunov was born on April 25, 1969, in the Amirjan settlement in the Surakhani district of Baku into a Jewish family.

In 1992, when the Karabakh war began, he voluntarily went to the front. Agarunov, who was appointed tank commander, fought on the Shusha front line.

In the battles in the direction of Khankendi, Dashalti, Jamilli towns, Agarunov destroyed a lot of manpower and equipment of the enemy.

During the storming of Shusha city, Albert Agarunov destroyed nine tanks, seven armored personnel carriers and many other enemy equipment.

