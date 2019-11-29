Sharaf Asgarova, Fuad Gashamov to become partners at Azerbaijan’s EKVITA company (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

We are pleased to announce that Sharaf Asgarova and Fuad Gashamov will become Partners at Azerbaijan’s EKVITA company with effect from December 1, 2019 co-leading our legal practice.

Fuad Gashamov

Fuad received his bachelor degree in law from Qafqaz University in 2008 and his master degree from Baku State University, International Law Department in 2011.

Fuad joined EKVITA in 2013 and before worked for a prominent local bank as a legal counsel and for a local consulting firm as an associate.

At EKVITA Fuad will continue leading Dispute Resolution Practice Group along with Real Estate, Intellectual Property and Regulatory sectors and his advice is sought to address the most complicated questions on the analysis and interpretation of law.

Throughout his career in EKVITA, Fuad:

Prepared an inventory of local legislation on commercial arbitration (including conventions Azerbaijan is party to) and advised on prospective enforcement of LCIA award in Azerbaijan to a Global 500 ranked Korean company;

Represented a UK company in a complicated real estate dispute in Azerbaijan (amount in dispute was more than USD 2 million);

Represented an American company in a complex contractual and real estate dispute (amount in dispute was more than USD 20 million);

Successfully represented a major UK and US companies in several employment and commercial disputes;

Provided full legal support to a Korean construction company in USD 107 million construction project;

Represented a UK based company in a loan and real estate related dispute (amount in dispute was approximately AZN 130 million).

Fuad is the member of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan since August 2014.

Sharaf Asgarova

Sharaf has received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Commercial Law from Baku State University.

Sharaf joined EKVITA as intern and legal assistant fresh from university. She left EKVITA for a short while to gain industry experience in oil and gas sector. After receiving her second LLM in Energy and Environment from Tulane University, USA as a Fulbright scholar, she returned to EKVITA and shortly after, started leading EKVITA’s Oil & Gas and Infrastructure Practice, along with Corporate and Labor/Migration.

Throughout her career in EKVITA, Sharaf was engaged in variety of projects, including:

Review in relation to several Oil & Gas companies of multi-practice areas such as corporate, JV agreements and approvals, third party / supply chain risks and contracts , PSA, JOA, RSA and derivative agreements.

, and derivative agreements. Representing one of the largest Oil & Gas companies in Azerbaijan in a multidiscipline dispute relating to repayment of debts by its employees, secured by collateral agreements. All debts were ultimately recovered.

in a multidiscipline dispute relating to repayment of debts by its employees, secured by collateral agreements. All debts were ultimately recovered. Representating of major Iranian pharmaceutical company in drafting and negotiation of Shareholders’ Agreement and establishment of Joint Venture with local partners for construction and operation of pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

and establishment of Joint Venture with local partners for construction and operation of pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park. Legal advice in respect of a major arbitration dispute held in London (with some US implications) in relation to a party based in Azerbaijan.

(with some US implications) in relation to a party based in Azerbaijan. Advising several PSA Contractors on assignment of shares, including procedural, corporate and employment matters.

on assignment of shares, including procedural, corporate and employment matters. Key Local Legal Expert in the Project “Developing Azerbaijan’s legal and regulatory framework in renewable energy (RE)” to foster bankable Renewable Energy (RE) investments in Azerbaijan as well as increase energy outputs from renewable sources.

in Azerbaijan as well as increase energy outputs from renewable sources. Legal Expert within the project on development of Integrated Solid Waste Management in Azerbaijan aimed at identification of gaps in the existing legislation and approximation to the EU acquis (harmonisation of laws/regulations).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news