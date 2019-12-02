Flag of International Gymnastics Federation handed over to Azerbaijan

2 December 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, which started Nov. 28, has ended in Tokyo, Japan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by members of the trampoline gymnastics team - Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov.

The gymnasts showed the best result in the synchronous program. A pair of Ruslan Aghamirov - Ilya Grishunin took the 18th place among 34 teams.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the championships became significant for Azerbaijan. At the opening ceremony, Kamil Guliyev, representing Azerbaijan among the judges at the competitions, took an oath on behalf of the judge corps of the championships.

At the closing ceremony, the flag of the International Gymnastics Federation was handed over to Azerbaijan for holding the next world championships.

The flag was received by Representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Elchin Gasimov and Sport Manager for trampoline gymnastics of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Fatima Shafizada.

On Nov. 11-14, 2021, Azerbaijan will host the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, and on Nov.19-22, the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

