Sports area of school in China to be overhauled with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

Sports area of ​​an elementary school No. 2 of Malipo county of China’s Yunnan province will be overhauled with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

Speaking at the presentation of the overhaul project, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli spoke about the historically formed friendly ties between Azerbaijan and China and noted that the bilateral ties are increasingly developing in all areas.

story will be updated

