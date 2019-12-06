Campaign of planting 650,000 trees to be held in all Azerbaijani districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A campaign of planting 650,000 trees will be held in all Azerbaijani districts on Dec.6, Trend reports.

The campaign of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi will cover all districts of the country, in accordance with Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative.

The public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures will attend the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees will be planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news