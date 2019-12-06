Tree planting campaign starts in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

A tree planting campaign was launched on December 6, 2019 as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures are participating in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees will be planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news