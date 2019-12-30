Azerbaijani rep takes high post in Int’l Labor Organization

30 December 2019 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Metin Karimli has been appointed director of the Regional Office for Pacific Island Countries of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Karimli, who will take up his new duties from the end of January 2020, will become the first Azerbaijani to be appointed to such a high post in the ILO system.

The ILO Regional Office for Pacific Island Countries is located in the capital of Fiji, Suva.

The office is responsible for the promotion of decent work in 22 countries of the region, the development of partnership with the governments, trade unions and business entities, the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals related to employment and social protection, as well as for the issues in the region regarding the UN mandate.

Karimli has been Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population since February 2014.

