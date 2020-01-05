Placement of voter lists on bulletin boards ending in Azerbaijan

5 January 2020 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The placement of voter lists on bulletin boards for familiarization of voters and additional clarifications in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan is nearing end, Trend reports Jan. 5.

In line with the Calendar Plan of Actions and Measures in connection with the holding of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the lists should be posted by precinct election commissions at least 35 days before the election day, that is, until Jan. 5, 2020.

In addition, the deadline for approval of the text, form and quantity of requirements for the preparation of voting ballots also expires on Jan. 5. The requirements should be approved by the Central Election Commission at least 35 days before the election day, that is, until Jan. 5, 2020.

