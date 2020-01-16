Minister: Azerbaijan ranks first in CIS in terms of minimum pension

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan ranks first in the CIS in terms of minimum pension and second in terms of purchasing power of minimum wages, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at a conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, Trend reports.

Babayev noted that the minimum pension and salary were increased in the country, certain steps were taken in connection with overdue loans and the assignment of various types of pensions and benefits was done online.

"At the initiative of the head of state, the government is implementing major reforms in the social sphere. The minimum wage in the country has been increased by 92 percent, the minimum pension - by 72 percent, all benefits - by 100 percent," the minister said.

Babayev noted that the main activities of the ministry are consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years is held in Baku on Jan. 16.

