Azerbaijan to put forward candidacy to host large-scale business events in 2020 (PHOTO)

27 January 2020 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan will put forward its candidacy to host 20 large-scale business events in 2020, Director of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau (AzCB) Sevda Aliyeva said at the 10th Eurasian Event Forum in St. Petersburg, Trend reports.

The participants of the event were informed about the contribution of large-scale events to the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, the work done in the country towards the development of the industry of business events, as well as existing business opportunities in the tourism sector.

The event was attended by over 500 representatives of associations and unions specialized in business events from 20 regions of Russia and eight foreign countries. The forum held panel discussions on topics such as various areas of the business events' industry, current trends, promotion and other issues.

The main goal of the AzCB under the Azerbaijan Tourism Board is to conduct large-scale international events in the country in the field of tourism, to increase the country's prestige in business tourism.

