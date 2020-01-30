Chinese restaurants to close in Baku?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Studies have been carried out at Chinese restaurants in Azerbaijan amid the spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus in China, Chairman Azerbaijan's Hotels and Restaurants Association Samir Dubandi told Trend.

The association has contacted Chinese restaurants that have been operating in the country for a long time, the chairman said.

"It turned out that the news about the coronavirus did not adversely affect the operations of these restaurants. The restaurants reported that none of their foodstuffs comes from China, but are imported from the nearest Asian countries," Samir Dubandi said.

The chairman added that a memorandum was signed between China and Azerbaijan in 2019, and this year 200,000 Chinese tourists were expected to arrive in Azerbaijan.

"Not many tourists from China come to Azerbaijan. But last year, a memorandum was signed between the two countries, according to which it was planned to attract up to 200,000 tourists to Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, it seems like we have lost this number of tourists from China," the chairman added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news