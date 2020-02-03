Thre people suspected to have coronavirus admitted to hospital in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Three people were admitted to the first Clinical Medical Center of Baku over suspicions of having coronavirus - Azerbaijani citizen Abdul Atiba (born in 1997), Russian citizen Elman Mamiyev (1969) and Chinese citizen Zhenghai Liu Yousha (1996), Trend reports Feb. 3.

Abdul Atiba is studying in China and came to Baku for holidays.

Elman Mamiyev lives in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, and came to Azerbaijan as a guest.

Chinese citizen Zhenghai Liu Yousha is a third-year student at the American studies faculty of the Baku State University.

They underwent medical tests, and no signs of coronavirus have been detected.

After the medical examination, Atiba and Mamiyev were discharged, while the Chinese citizen is now in quarantine for the sake of caution because he has recently visited China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then more than 360 people have died, while over 400 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

