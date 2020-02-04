Third Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth to be held

4 February 2020 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

State Committee on Work with Diaspora is getting ready for one of the large-scale projects -the next Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth.

The registration for the third Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth “Volunteers -2020” has already started. The Summer Camp will take place in Gusar region between July 12 and July 19.

The Summer Camp is dedicated to “2020- Year of Volunteers” which was declared by the proper decree of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Two Summer Camps of Diaspora Youth have been successfully organized by the Committee. The Azerbaijanis from various countries of the world, as well as young members of the fraternal peoples were brought together, they got closely acquainted with Azerbaijan, and had a chance for networking.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 29, having ability to communicate in the Azerbaijani language can participate in the Camp. As ever, the participation in the third Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth is free. Those who want to participate in “Volunteers 2020- third Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth” can get acquainted with the application form and the terms of participation by clicking the link below.

diaspor.gov.az/qeydiyyat/

