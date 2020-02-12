Names of ambassadors of FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The names of ambassadors of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Baku on May 14-16, 2020, have been revealed, Trend reports referring to the website of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Famous athletes, multiple European and world champions - Vladislav Oskner (Russia) and Oana Corina Constantin (Romania) became the gymnastics ambassadors.

The 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time. According to the preliminary list, 453 gymnasts from 33 countries are expected to participate in the championships.

In the three-day competition to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku athletes will compete in the individual program among women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in aerodance and aerostep events.

In accordance with the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs. Qualifications and finals in each category will be held at the championships.