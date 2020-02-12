Such competitions as Formula 1 promote Baku – head of city executive power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Such competitions of international importance as Formula 1 promote Baku, and residents of Azerbaijan’s capital watch the races with great interest, Eldar Azizov, head of the Baku city executive power, said at the conference entitled “Benefits of holding large-scale sports competitions for Azerbaijan”, Trend reports Feb. 12.

Azizov added that the holding of such competitions in Azerbaijan is possible thanks to the stability and development in the country.

“We see a positive effect,” the head of the executive power noted. “The number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan has quadrupled since 2016. If there were 144 hotels in 2016, now there are more than 200 hotels.”

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku June 5-7, 2020.