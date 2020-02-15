Ukrainian gymnast happy with FIG World Cup taking place in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The organization of competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is always at the highest level, Daryna Koziarska, Ukrainian female athlete, finalist of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, told Trend Feb. 15.

“The training before the competition was excellent, but there was a little difficulty during the qualifications,” Koziarska said. “Having analyzed my performance today, I realized that I made mistakes somewhere. Maybe I was tired.”

“This is my third visit to Azerbaijan,” the gymnast noted. “I am very glad that the World Cup is taking place here. Baku is one of my favorite cities. The organization here is always at the highest level. I am also glad that the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku in 2021.”

Koziarska added that perhaps she will make her program in the finals a little harder.

“Everything will depend on how the warm up goes and how I will feel,” said the gymnast.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.