Ukrainian gymnast happy with FIG World Cup taking place in Baku

Society 15 February 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Ukrainian gymnast happy with FIG World Cup taking place in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The organization of competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is always at the highest level, Daryna Koziarska, Ukrainian female athlete, finalist of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, told Trend Feb. 15.

“The training before the competition was excellent, but there was a little difficulty during the qualifications,” Koziarska said. “Having analyzed my performance today, I realized that I made mistakes somewhere. Maybe I was tired.”

“This is my third visit to Azerbaijan,” the gymnast noted. “I am very glad that the World Cup is taking place here. Baku is one of my favorite cities. The organization here is always at the highest level. I am also glad that the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku in 2021.”

Koziarska added that perhaps she will make her program in the finals a little harder.

“Everything will depend on how the warm up goes and how I will feel,” said the gymnast.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azercell shares experience with talented SABAH groups students (PHOTO)
Azercell shares experience with talented SABAH groups students (PHOTO)
PwC spoke at 4th Conference on Benefits of Hosting Major Sports Events
PwC spoke at 4th Conference on Benefits of Hosting Major Sports Events
Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO)
Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s CEC: Appeals on violations at polling stations should be sent to DECs Politics 16:06
Azerbaijan’s CEC upholds voting results for 77th Astara constituency Politics 15:54
Azerbaijan’s CEC to decide on received appeals Politics 15:53
Iran has semi-finished projects in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 15:42
Iran's West Karoun to boost oil production Oil&Gas 15:38
German Reverse Logistics Systems GmbH eyes co-op in waste recycling with Kazakhstan Business 15:33
Giulietto Chiesa: Azerbaijan changing Europe’s energy map via SGC Politics 15:30
Japan coordinating with U.S. on departure of Americans from ship Other News 15:25
Georgia discloses amount of debt to Azerbaijan Finance 15:15
Efforts to bring Caspian gas to Europe entering final stretch - Sefcovic Oil&Gas 15:10
Internet tariff in Uzbekistan significantly down ICT 15:08
Kazakhstan looks to establish co-op with Germany's BayWa AG Economy 15:05
President Ilham Aliyev meets World Bank Managing Director in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 15:00
Panahov: Activities of Azerbaijan’s CEC transparent, completely legal Politics 14:59
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly increases Business 14:47
Southern Gas Corridor could be used for exports to Europe from other Caspian countries Oil&Gas 14:47
Rystad Energy: Southern Gas Corridor, LNG to play important role in diversification Oil&Gas 14:45
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 14:44
Number of operating enterprises in Uzbekistan rapidly increasing Business 14:38
Ukrainian gymnast happy with FIG World Cup taking place in Baku Society 14:37
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase accumulators via tender Tenders 14:23
Turkmenistan's health ministry opens tender to buy medicines Turkmenistan 14:15
Total profit of Azerbaijan’s banks increases Finance 13:55
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling continues at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:26
Kazakhstan considers introduction of OECD standards to be of great importance Business 13:24
Finalists in women’s tumbling competitions at FIG World Cup in Baku defined Society 13:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 13:06
International Financial Corporation: IFC, WB to support Uzbekistan in renewable energy deployment Oil&Gas 13:02
Physical volume index of Kazakhstan’s GDP in 2019 revealed Business 12:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:53
How import ban affects Iran's domestic production? Business 12:50
Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev: I’ll try to perform in finals better than in qualifications Society 12:50
President Ilham Aliyev meets president, CEO of Int’l Crisis Group in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Milk processing plant launched in Georgia Business 12:35
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 15 Finance 12:24
Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center Business 12:21
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics &Tumbling Society 12:18
Central Bank of Iran to run open market operation again Business 12:13
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.14 - Feb.15 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:12
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling prepares surprise for spectators Society 12:09
Iran to connect its railway to seaport in Gilan province Transport 12:00
Number of trade enterprises in Uzbekistan rapidly grows Finance 11:27
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks increase Finance 11:22
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:16
Uzbek brand cars on top of sales in Kazakhstan Business 10:47
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender for diagnostic services Tenders 10:39
China's central bank says lenders to tolerate higher bad loans to support virus-hit firms China 10:30
Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 34 Other News 10:27
Saudi Arabia's company starts construction of TPP in Uzbekistan Construction 10:15
Capitalization of Azerbaijan's banking sector increases Finance 09:39
President Ilham Aliyev met with European Union Commissioner in Munich Politics 09:31
President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Export of Turkish steel and cement to Kazakhstan up in 2019 Business 09:16
Food-processing ventures to open in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 09:14
Georgia attracts significant investments in various sectors Finance 09:11
Amount of foreign investments in Iran's Khuzestan province disclosed Business 09:08
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 Oil&Gas 09:05
Chinese gymnasts pull out of World Cup in Australia due to coronavirus travel ban China 08:35
Mexican demonstrators splash presidential palace red in protest over murder of women Other News 07:42
China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14 China 06:25
Canada very worried about railway protests, rules out sending in the police Other News 05:41
Over 830,000 people displaced in NW Syria in dire situation: UN Arab World 04:58
Bridgewater, Viking among big hedge funds that added Tesla in fourth quarter before rally US 04:11
British finance minister Sunak under Downing Street pressure to ease fiscal rules in budget: FT Finance 03:15
Tunisia's Islamist party says not to give confidence to new gov't Other News 02:23
White House memo says strike on Iranian commander responded to past attacks US 01:35
Facebook allows political candidates to run branded content US 00:17
Algerians keep up protests a year after demonstrations began Other News 14 February 23:25
Orphanage fire in Haiti kills at least a dozen children Other News 14 February 22:37
U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction agreement: U.S. official World 14 February 21:45
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from oncological diseases (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:56
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart Politics 14 February 20:53
President Ilham Aliyev meets Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:53
Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents meet in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:51
Poultry production may grow in Azerbaijan Business 14 February 20:43
Georgian Kutaisi airport ranks 2nd in Europe in increase of passenger flow Transport 14 February 20:42
Azerbaijan adopting foreign experience in hazelnut production, processing Business 14 February 20:24
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:10
President Ilham Aliyev meets Executive Director of Int’l Energy Agency in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 14 February 20:08
Iran takes steps to release vehicles from customs Business 14 February 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory reveals export, production plans Business 14 February 19:59
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply Finance 14 February 19:42
Georgia takes steps to develop nut industry Business 14 February 19:40
Azerbaijan’s metallurgical producer eyes to expand output varieties Business 14 February 19:24
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase number of filling stations Oil&Gas 14 February 19:18
Subsistence level in Georgia increases Business 14 February 19:17
Azerbaijani Azpetrol Ltd. reveals total number of filling stations Oil&Gas 14 February 18:57
Azerbaijan, Hungary start energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 14 February 18:42
China reduces purchase of Iran oil Oil&Gas 14 February 18:33
Produce in Georgia agency outlines plans for 2020 Business 14 February 18:23
Azerbaijan becoming peoples’ partnership model for universal prosperity Politics 14 February 18:21
Top official: Iran needs to move towards knowledge-based economy Business 14 February 18:20
Azerbaijan sees growth in travel insurance premiums Economy 14 February 18:12
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant to increase exports in 2020 Business 14 February 18:08
British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet Europe 14 February 18:06
Iran's private sector ready to invest in refineries Business 14 February 18:06
Google criticizes EU over 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion antitrust fine Europe 14 February 18:04
Azerbaijan sees significant growth in pomegranate exports Economy 14 February 18:02
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad-2 company talks production, exports of alcohol drinks Business 14 February 18:02
Kazakhstan's trade results with EAEU in 2019 revealed Business 14 February 18:01
All news