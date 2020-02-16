All types of gymnastics actively develop in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

All types of gymnastics are actively developing in Azerbaijan, a spectator of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku Gurratueyn Magsudova told Trend.

"I came to the National Gymnastics Arena to cheer and support my granddaughter Seljan Magsudova, who is also a participant of the competition. She started trampolining in 2014. By the way, her brother is also involved in gymnastics and achieving great success. They have been interested in sports since childhood, since our family has a lot of athletes," the spectator said.

According to the spectator, the competition is organized at a high level, as evidenced by the reviews of foreign guests.

"Our athletes participate in international competitions and win medals. Prestigious gymnastic tournaments are held in Baku. We have a wonderful gymnastics arena and guests from other countries are delighted with the conditions created here. All this is an indicator of the development and prosperity of gymnastics in Azerbaijan," Magsudova added.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.