FIG World Cup excellently organized in Baku - Russian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian female gymnast Viktoriia Danilenko told Trend Feb. 15 that she plans to make her program harder in the finals of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku.

“I didn’t succeed in the first combination in the qualifications, so I had a second attempt,” Danilenko said. “Today, there was no excitement, but everyone has failures, it doesn’t always depend on our training. In the finals, I will try to do everything that I can and I will probably make the program harder.”

The gymnast noted that this is her second visit to Azerbaijan’s capital.

“Everything is fine in Baku, I come here as to my native home,” Danilenko added. “The organization is excellent, I like everything. We arrived at the World Cup two days before the start of the competitions, this period is enough for acclimatization, because the time difference is only one hour.”

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.