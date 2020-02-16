Finalists in trampoline competitions in FIG World Cup among synchronous pairs named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Finalists of the competitions in trampoline among synchronous pairs have been named, Trend reports.

The competitions were held as part of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Synchronized pairs among women from France, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Australia, Brazil, USA and Sweden reached the finals of the World Cup.

Synchronized pairs among men from Belarus, France, Japan, Denmark, Ukraine, Canada, Austria, and Kazakhstan reached the finals.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.