Mexico, Azerbaijan consolidating bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Mexico and Azerbaijan signed the Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Education, Science, Youth, Culture and Sports on Oct. 20, 2017, which, after complying with the internal procedures by both countries, entered into force on Feb. 22 of this year, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

The aforementioned Agreement covers a very broad spectrum of topics. It covers the areas of education, science, youth, culture and sport, and contemplates cooperation schemes as diverse as exchange of experts, students, professors and publications, as well as collaborative programs for the conservation and restoration of historical, artistic and cultural heritage, and other subjects such as copyright, cinematography and cultural industries, among others.

In the sphere of education, Mexico and Azerbaijan will be able to strengthen various cooperation development schemes: interuniversity links, summer programs, exchange of experiences in secondary education systems, etc. In this context, it is worth noting the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ADA University (Azerbaijan) and the University of the Americas - Puebla (Mexico), destined for greater interuniversity proximity.

Scientific and technical cooperation is an important part of the bilateral relationship. From the signing of the aforementioned document, projects can be promoted to take advantage of the experience in the areas of greatest scientific development in both countries.

The cooperation in the area of ​​agriculture (possibilities for cooperation in agrotechnology [eg, improved and drought-resistant seeds]), taking advantage of Mexican experience and exploration of possibilities of developing varieties of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan that could adapt to the soil of Azerbaijan; energy (both hydrocarbons and clean energies); transport and information technologies, among other items, are of special interest.

Youth support promotes the dynamic and sustained growth of peoples. In this sense, establishing the links between the young people of both countries promises an effective and fruitful cooperation. Today, young people from Mexico and Azerbaijan are involved in multiple areas and are keen to discover new ways of cooperation.

Culture remains one of the main bridges of rapprochement between the two peoples. It opens roads that shorten the distance of nations that are geographically distant. This Diplomatic Representation has been spreading the richness of Mexican culture throughout the country, in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan, through various cultural events: classical, folk and jazz music concerts; dance shows; painting exhibitions; presentations of gastronomic samples; film festivals; theater shows, etc. The Agreement will give greater impetus to this cooperation.

Mexico and Azerbaijan have a vast experience in the sports world. Each country has important achievements in various sports disciplines. They have the knowledge and experience to share and encourage the development of cooperation in this sector. Mexican athletes frequently visit the Azerbaijani capital in order to participate in world competitions: gymnastics, chess, F1, etc., and even Azerbaijani athletes have trained in Mexico prior to international competitions.

The Embassy of Mexico welcomes the entry into force of the aforementioned Agreement that opens the door to more intense cooperation between Mexico and Azerbaijan for the benefit of the present and future generations.