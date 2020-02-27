Spring break in one of the best European resorts Edem Resort Medical & SPA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Soon, spring will open its arms to new adventures. And approaching the beautiful holiday of Novruz slightly reminds us of the future sunny days and the beginning of something new!

Can you imagine how you will feel when you are in the paradise complex Edem Resort Medical & SPA?

You will be able to plunge into the spring atmosphere and re-revive your strength, improve your health and gain strength.

What could be better than spring break in paradise? Only life in paradise.

Here people meditate, get inspiration, and again begin to believe in themselves. There is an opportunity to completely abstract from the city rush, complicated work and constant conversations on serious topics. To be alone with nature and restore physical and spiritual strength - this is our trump card that we give to you!

Edem Resort Medical & SPA is a true discovery that everyone deserves after a long and cold winter.

Especially for guests, we have prepared a 3D tour of the territory of the hotel complex Edem Resort Medical & SPA.

Just look at this fabulous beauty:

https://roundme.com/tour/449337/view/1549766

We are sure that everyone who will be at Edem Resort Medical & SPA will find something for themselves here!

Especially since it is for the period of Novruz Edem Resort Medical & SPA gives customers a 30% discount on accommodation when choosing any medical center program.