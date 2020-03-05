Georgian defense minister to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

The official visit of the delegation led by Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan starts on March 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the Georgian delegation will hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan.

The visit will last until March 6.

Azerbaijan and Georgia have developed successful cooperation in many areas including energy, trade and other sectors of economy.

Georgia exported goods worth $43.98 million to Azerbaijan in January 2020. On an annualized basis, Georgia’s exports to Azerbaijan grew by 27.6 percent.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported products worth $58.7 million from Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover of Georgia with Azerbaijan in January 2020 amounted to $102.74 million.