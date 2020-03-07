Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Anar Hasanov with a score of 13.000 points and Mansum Safarov with a score of 12.850 points reached the final of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in floor exercises, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnasts Vladimir Kostyuk and Ivan Sevruk, an athlete from Georgia Dachi Dolidze, a gymnast from the Netherlands Jordi Hagenaar, athletes representing Chinese Taipei, Chuang Chia-Lung and Huang Yen-Chang also reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Aghakazim Rustamov with 12.700 points and Rasul Ahmadzade with 12.600 points did not reach the final, taking 8th and 10th places, respectively.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.