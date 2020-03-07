Azerbaijan's Mansum Safarov reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise with gymnastic rings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mansum Safarov with the result of 12.300 points reached the final of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in the exercise with rings, Trend reports.

Kerem Shener (Turkey), Vladimir Kostyuk (Ukraine), Jordi Hagenaar (Netherlands), Mert Chakmak (Turkey), Radomir Stelmakh (Ukraine), Chuang Chia-Lung and Huang Yen-Chang (Chinese Taipei) also reached the finals.

Other Azerbaijani gymnasts Ramin Damirov (12.150 points, 12th place), Anar Hasanov (12.100 points, 13th place), Rasul Ahmadzade (11.250 points, 17th place) did not reach the finals in the ring exercise.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.