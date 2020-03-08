Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal in floor exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mansum Safarov (13.150 points) won silver medal in floor exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnast Ivan Sevruk (13.750 points) ranked second, while the Georgian Dachi Dolidze came in third with 13.100 points.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Anar Hasanov came in eight with 11.950 points.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.